Watch AMON AMARTH Perform "War Of The Gods" At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Experience the raw power of Amon Amarth as they take the stage as headliners at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2024! On August 11th, Amon Amarth unleashed their Viking-inspired melodic death metal, captivating the audience with their commanding presence and relentless energy.

This video showcases their intense live performance of "War Of The Gods," a track that has become a defining anthem in their discography. With its crushing riffs, epic melodies, and tales of ancient battles, "War Of The Gods" exemplifies the sheer force of Amon Amarth's music. Their performance at Bloodstock 2024 was a testament to why they are one of the most celebrated bands in metal, delivering a show that was nothing short of monumental.

Whether you're a die-hard Amon Amarth fan or new to their music, this live rendition of "War Of The Gods" is an experience you won't want to miss. Immerse yourself in the fury and might of Viking metal as Amon Amarth leads you into the heart of battle.

"Latin America….march to Valhalla with us this fall," states a message from Amon Amarth, announcing a string of dates in October/November.

Tickets for the dates listed below are on sale now.

October

22 - Royal Center - Bogotá, Colombia

24 - El Teleferico - Quito, Ecuador

28 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay

30 - Parque De Las Culturas - La Paz, Bolivia

November

4 - Peppers Club - San José, Costa Rica