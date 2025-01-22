Watch AMORPHIS Perform "The Bee" Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video
January 22, 2025, 26 minutes ago
Finnish metal icons, Amorphis, performed the Queen Of Time album track, "The Bee", during their set at Germany's Rock Hard Festival in 2024. Professionally-filmed video has been released, and can be viewed below:
Arch Enemy will ignite stages across Europe on their “Blood Dynasty” headline tour in fall/winter 2025. Joining them on their unrelenting metal crusade are the mighty Amorphis and Eluveitie as co-special guests, with the crushing force of Gatecreeper poised to blast open the gates of chaos.
Tour dates:
October
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
11 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
15 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
17 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
19 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gliwice
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
23 - Lyon, France - Radiant-Bellevue
25 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
27 - Paris, France - Zenith
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall
31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
November
1 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
3 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
10 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen
14 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
15 - Duesseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall