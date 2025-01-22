Watch AMORPHIS Perform "The Bee" Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Finnish metal icons, Amorphis, performed the Queen Of Time album track, "The Bee", during their set at Germany's Rock Hard Festival in 2024. Professionally-filmed video has been released, and can be viewed below:

Arch Enemy will ignite stages across Europe on their “Blood Dynasty” headline tour in fall/winter 2025. Joining them on their unrelenting metal crusade are the mighty Amorphis and Eluveitie as co-special guests, with the crushing force of Gatecreeper poised to blast open the gates of chaos.

Tour dates:

October

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

11 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

15 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

17 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

19 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gliwice

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

23 - Lyon, France - Radiant-Bellevue

25 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

27 - Paris, France - Zenith

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November

1 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

3 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

4 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

10 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen

14 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

15 - Duesseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall