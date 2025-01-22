Watch AMORPHIS Perform "The Bee" Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video

January 22, 2025, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal amorphis

Watch AMORPHIS Perform "The Bee" Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Finnish metal icons, Amorphis, performed the Queen Of Time album track, "The Bee", during their set at Germany's Rock Hard  Festival in 2024. Professionally-filmed video has been released, and can be viewed below:

Arch Enemy will ignite stages across Europe on their “Blood Dynasty” headline tour in fall/winter 2025. Joining them on their unrelenting metal crusade are the mighty Amorphis and Eluveitie as co-special guests, with the crushing force of Gatecreeper poised to blast open the gates of chaos.

Tour dates:

October
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
11 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
14 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
15 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
17 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
19 - Gliwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gliwice
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
22 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
23 - Lyon, France - Radiant-Bellevue
25 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
27 - Paris, France - Zenith
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
30 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall
31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November
1 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
3 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
4 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
8 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
10 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
12 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
13 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen
14 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall
15 - Duesseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall


Featured Video

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

KINGDOM IN FLAMES – “Black Widow”

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources