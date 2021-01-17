Watch Artist ROBERT VARGAS Put Finishing Touches On EDDIE VAN HALEN Wall Mural

Artist Robert Vargas has almost completed his Eddie Van Halen mural, entitled “Long Live The King”, at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, California. The finished piece will be unveiled on January 26, 2021 - what would have been Eddie Van Halen‘s 65th birthday.

KXFM 104.7 FM correspondent Leeza London has uploaded an eight-minute video report on Vargas's incredible creation. The segment, which includes an in-person interview with artist Robert Vargas, can be seen below.

Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020 at the age of 65. R.I.P.