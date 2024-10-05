Watch CLUTCH Perform "Slaughter Beach" At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Step into the intense atmosphere of Bloodstock Open Air 2024 with Clutch’s live performance. On August 9th, 2024, the legendary Maryland rockers took the stage at Catton Park’s Ronnie James Dio Stage as special guests, delivering a crushing set that lit up the festival. With their standout track "Slaughter Beach", from their critically acclaimed 13th album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, Clutch tore through their set, blending powerful bluesy riffs, commanding vocals, and their signature groove-heavy sound.

The band's chemistry was undeniable, as they captivated the audience with a raw, high-energy performance. The combination of thunderous guitar work, a pulsating rhythm section, and the electric festival atmosphere made this a set to remember. Whether you were headbanging in the crowd or catching up from home, this video captures every moment of Clutch’s unforgettable set at Bloodstock 2024.

Bloodstock Festival has announced "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances"

October 21, 2 PM: "Sweating Bullets"

October 24, 2 PM: "Symphony Of Destruction"

October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"

Check out a teaser video below: