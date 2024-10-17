Watch CRYPTA Perform "Lift the Blindfold" At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Crypta, the Brazilian death metal powerhouse, delivered a thunderous performance on the Ronnie James Dio Main Stage at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 on August 10. Known for their ferocity and crushing sound, the band emerged as one of the festival’s standout acts. Led by the formidable bassist-vocalist Fernanda Lira and the relentless drummer Luana Dametto, Crypta has been rising rapidly in the metal scene since their formation in 2019.

A standout moment was their electrifying performance of "Lift the Blindfold," a song that captures their intense, dark, and aggressive sound. The crowd was mesmerized as Crypta executed a flawless and high-energy set, solidifying their reputation as a rising force in extreme metal.

Check it out below.

Crypta frontwoman Fernanda Lira sat down with Finland's Chaoszine at Summer Breeze Open Air 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany to discuss about her journey as a metal vocalist. Check out the interview below.