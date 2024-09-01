Watch DEEP PURPLE Live In Holmdel, New Jersey; Fan-Filmed Video
September 1, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Deep Purple brought their =1 More Time tour to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on August 31st. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below courtesy of Tito Santana's YouTube channel.
Setlist:
"Highway Star"
"A Bit On The Side"
"Hard Lovin' Man"
"Into The Fire"
- guitar solo -
"Uncommon Man"
"Lazy Sod"
- keyboard solo -
"Lazy"
"Show Me"
"Portable Door"
"Anya"
- keyboard solo -
"Bleeding Obvious"
"Space Truckin'"
"Smoke On The Water"
Encore:
"Green Onions" (Booker T. & the MG's)
"Hush" (Joe South)
"Black Night"
Upcoming =1 More Time tour dates:
September
1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Tickets are available at deeppurple.com.