Watch DEEP PURPLE Live In Holmdel, New Jersey; Fan-Filmed Video

Deep Purple brought their =1 More Time tour to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey on August 31st. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below courtesy of Tito Santana's YouTube channel.

Setlist:

"Highway Star"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Hard Lovin' Man"

"Into The Fire"

- guitar solo -

"Uncommon Man"

"Lazy Sod"

- keyboard solo -

"Lazy"

"Show Me"

"Portable Door"

"Anya"

- keyboard solo -

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Space Truckin'"

"Smoke On The Water"

Encore:

"Green Onions" (Booker T. & the MG's)

"Hush" (Joe South)

"Black Night"

Upcoming =1 More Time tour dates:

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets are available at deeppurple.com.