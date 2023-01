Dimmu Borgir performed their track "Dimmu Borgir", from the band's 2010 album Abrahadabra, during their show at Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Professionally-filmed footage can be viewed below:

Dimmu Borgir drummer, Dariusz "Daray" Brzozowski, recently shared a drumcam video of the band's song, "Gateways", performed at Tons Of Rock 2022 in Oslo, Norway. Check it out below: