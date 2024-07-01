Watch DIMMU BORGIR's Entire Tuska Festival 2024 Performance; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Norwegian black metal icons Dimmu Borgir performed on the main stage at Tuska Festival in Helsinki, Finland on June 28th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Raabjørn Speiler Draugheimens Skodde"

"Spellbound (By The Devil)"

"The Insight And The Catharsis"

"Stormblåst"

"The Chosen Legacy"

"Council Of Wolves And Snakes"

"Dimmu Borgir"

"Fear and Wonder"

"Blessings Upon The Throne Of Tyranny"

"Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse"

"Mourning Palace"