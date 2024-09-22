Watch ELEGY's Entire ProgPower USA 2024 Show; Fan-Filmed Video

ProgPower USA 2024 took place from September 4 - 7th, 2024, at Center Stage, in Atlanta, GA. Aristsi on the bill included Amorphis, Winger, Dream Evil, Frozen Crown, Elegy, Soen, Striker, Pagan's Mind and more.

Fan-filmed video of Elegy's entire show on September 6 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Equinox"

"Trust"

"The Grand Change"

"Visual Vortex"

"Take My Love"

"1998 (The Prophecy)"

"Spirits"

"All Systems Go"

"Losers Game"

"Anouk"

"Circles in the Sand"

"Frenzy"

"Manifestation of Fear"

"State of Mind"

"I'm No Fool"