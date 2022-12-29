Watch FIREWIND Perform "Head Up High" At 20th Anniversary Show In Greece

Gus G. has released the new video below, in which he and Firewind perform “Head Up High” from the 2008 album, The Premonition. The footage was filmed in Thessaloniki, Greece during Firewind’s 20th anniversary tour on October 1, 2022.

Gus G. recently released the video below, in which he and the band's original singer, Stephen Fredrick, look back on the group's debut album, Between Heaven And Hell, released in 2002 via Massacre Records in Europe, Leviathan Records in the US, EMI in Japan and Rock Brigade in South America.

Below is the official lyric video for "Warrior", taken from the 20th Anniversary reissue of Between Heaven And Hell: