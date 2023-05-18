Watch FOREIGNER Perform "Juke Box Hero" With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus; Official Video

earMusic has uploaded the official video for "'Juke Box Hero", from the 2018 release, Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus. Watch below.

In May 2017, the band performed two sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland, together with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, conducted by Ernst van Tiel. Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus represents this year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy nominated composing/arranging team, Dave Eggar & Chuck Palmer, exploring the deep symphonic potential of these classic and iconic songs. Dave Eggar, Juilliard protégé and cellist/pianist/composer, and Chuck Palmer, producer/writer/percussionist, have toured, performed and recorded with artists such as Paul Simon, James Taylor, Patti Smith, Coldplay and many more.

Mick Jones: “I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later. Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”

Foreigner recently announced the launch of their Farewell Tour. The trek is set to launch on July 6, at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, the area’s largest outdoor venue. For the first leg of the US Live Nation tour, Foreigner will be joined by Loverboy, one of the 80’s biggest hit-makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of more than 20 combined chart-topping songs.

Check out the tour at any of the stops listed below. Fans can visit livenation.com for updates on tour dates and news.

Tour dates:

July

6 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

22 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

24 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August

1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

4 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

5 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

September

1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

2 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

3 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center