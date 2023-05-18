Watch FOREIGNER Perform "Juke Box Hero" With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus; Official Video
May 18, 2023, an hour ago
earMusic has uploaded the official video for "'Juke Box Hero", from the 2018 release, Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus. Watch below.
In May 2017, the band performed two sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland, together with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, conducted by Ernst van Tiel. Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus represents this year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and Grammy nominated composing/arranging team, Dave Eggar & Chuck Palmer, exploring the deep symphonic potential of these classic and iconic songs. Dave Eggar, Juilliard protégé and cellist/pianist/composer, and Chuck Palmer, producer/writer/percussionist, have toured, performed and recorded with artists such as Paul Simon, James Taylor, Patti Smith, Coldplay and many more.
Mick Jones: “I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later. Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”
Foreigner recently announced the launch of their Farewell Tour. The trek is set to launch on July 6, at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, the area’s largest outdoor venue. For the first leg of the US Live Nation tour, Foreigner will be joined by Loverboy, one of the 80’s biggest hit-makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of more than 20 combined chart-topping songs.
Check out the tour at any of the stops listed below. Fans can visit livenation.com for updates on tour dates and news.
Tour dates:
July
6 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
8 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
9 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
22 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
24 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August
1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
4 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
5 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater
September
1 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
2 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
3 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center