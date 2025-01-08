Watch Former FEAR FACTORY Vocalist BURTON C. BELL Perform Live In Los Angeles; Fan-Filmed Video

Former Fear Factory vocalist, Burton C. Bell, performed at The Regent in Los Angeles, CA as the support act for God Forbid on December 13th. Fan-filmed video of his show can be viewed below.

Bell released his single, "Technical Exorcism", in August 2024. Stream the song here, and watch the official music video below.

Credits:

Music Produced, Written and Arranged by Burton C. Bell

Additional Arrangement: Henrik Linde

Vocal Resonation: Burton C. Bell

Reverberating Guitars: Henrik Linde

Resounding Bass Guitar: Henrik Linde

Seminal Pulsing Drums: “Big” Paul Ferguson

Kinetic Storm Guitars: Norman Westberg

Ancillary Reflection Guitar: Stewart Cararas

Subliminal Keys: Burton C Bell

Lyrics: Burton C. Bell

Mixed by: Stewart Cararas

Mastered by Joe Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering

Live Band:

Vocals: Burton C. Bell

Stage Left Guitarist: Henrik Linde

Bassist: Tony Baumeister

Drummer: Ryan “Junior” Kittlitz

Stage Right Guitarist: Stewart Cararas

FOH Sound Engineer: David Gibney

Video Production Credits:

Executive Producer: Burton C. Bell

Produced by Don Pancho Films @donpanchofilms

Directed/edited by Jessie Sanchez @jessiesanchezbass

Cameras by Michael Cerda @mpcvisuals and Jessie Sanchez

The voice that defined futuristic anxiety, existential desperation, and steadfast resistance returns. Extreme music pioneer, multimedia talent, and iconoclastic provocateur, Burton C. Bell, resurrects his legacy and forward-thinking destiny, remade in a career-spanning incarnation as a singular solo artist.

His work continually explores themes of dystopian angst, identity, technology gone wrong, and resilience. "Anti-Droid", Burton C. Bell's debut solo single, recently arrived with a potent message. "I severed the machine that no longer served me," he screams in the moody, synth-heavy, sci-fi metal missive. It's a defiant statement delivered with a confident bombast. Burton C. Bell is back on the offensive.

Watch the music video below, and stream the track here.