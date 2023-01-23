Watch JOE SATRIANI, ERIC GALES And STEVE MORSE Jam At G4 Experience 2023 (Video)

Joe Satriani and Dreamcatcher Events' long-awaited G4 Experience V6.0 took place from January 3rd - 7th at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, NV. Guitar players and aficionados of all ages, skill levels, and interests were invited to join Satriani and an all-star lineup of special guests and distinguished instructors for an immersive four days of workshops, mentor sessions, exclusive live performances, and other activities.

Dreamcatcher Events has shared video of an epic Joe Satriani, Eric Gales and Steve Morse guitar jam. It also features Satriani's band: Kenny Aronoff on drums, Bryan Beller on bass, and Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboards. Check it out below.

“When I first put together the G3 concerts,” Satriani says, “it was to create a camaraderie that is often missing in the general day-to-day competition of the music industry. It was to formalize us breaking the rules and saying, No, we’re going to hang out and play in front of an audience together. From there we came up with the concept of the G4 Experience. I didn’t want to do a traditional clinic, just getting up in front of people and giving impersonal lessons to a room full of people – I thought, what can we do that will truly reflect my values as a teacher? With the G4 Experience, we create an interactive community where I’m joined by these other stars that have been making amazing music and pushing the art form of guitar forward for decades. From all stylistic approaches and musical walks of life.”