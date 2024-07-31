Watch KK'S PRIEST Perform JUDAS PRIEST Classic "Breaking The Law" In Spain; Multi-Cam Video

KK’s Priest performed the Judas Priest classic, "Breaking The Law", during their set at Z! Live Festival 2024 on June 15 in Zamora, Spain. Watch multi-cam video of the performance below:

Heavy metal fans, prepare for the most electrifying tour of the year! Heavy metal frontrunners KK’s Priest - featuring Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals) - and Teutonic metal originators, Accept, will join forces this fall 2024 for an unmissable North American tour. Both bands are touring in support of their brand new albums, out now via Napalm Records.

The massive run will begin on August 31 in Los Angeles, CA, visiting a slew of major cities in the US and Canada - such as Toronto, ON, Montreal, QC, New York, NY and Nashville, TN - before coming to an end in San Francisco, CA on October 7.

KK's Priest's K.K. Downing says: "It's time!!! Let the full European metal assault commence, KK's Priest / Accept. Not since 1983 have we shared the same battleground. From Germany, from the UK, let the Flying Vs clash, let the metal fly! All in the name of defending our beloved heavy metal music, let the people come from all walks of life to witness the battle royal. There is no doubt that we warriors of metal will give every ounce of our energy and our power in order to deliver up our very finest performance. This is a spectacle not to be missed, and this is possibly the one and only time in history for you to witness this iconic duel. Who will be the victor? You will be the judge, let the music begin from early August to early October... The arena awaits!!"

Accept's Wolf Hoffmann says: "This tour with KK’s Priest is a dream come true for Accept and for me personally. Accept supported Judas Priest back in the early 80s - it was our first ‘real’ international tour and Priest had been a huge influence on us. I’m really looking forward to reconnecting with KK on this very special tour. It’s going to be epic! Don’t miss it!"

Full Metal Assault Tour 2024:

August

31 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go-Go

September

1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Rainbow Backyard Bash 2024

3 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

5 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

6 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

7 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater

8 - Detroit, MI - District 142

10 - Toronto, ON - QET

11 - Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre

13 - New York, NY - The Palladium

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur Theatre

16 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

20 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

21 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom

22 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

26 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

27 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

28 - Dallas, TX - Tannahill's

29 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

October

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

2 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

5 - San Diego, CA - The Magnolia

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom