Watch KREATOR Drummer JÜRGEN "VENTOR" REIL's Playthrough Of "Phobia"

Meinl Cymbals has shared a video of Kreator drummer Jürgen "Ventor" Reil performing the band's song, "Phobia", in the studio. Check out the playthrough below:

Watch Jürgen perform "Hate Über Alles" in this previously posted clip:

Kreator recently released their new boxset featuring Enemy Of God / Hordes Of Chaos remastered, including Kreator comics and a Kreator Demon mask.

The set is available via Nuclear Blast Records. Order here, and watch an official lyric video for the band's cover of Bad Religion's "You Are The Government" below.

Enemy Of God was originally released in 2005 via Steamhammer and Hordes Of Chaos in 2009 through Steamhammer.

Box contents:

1x Demon Mask

1x Comic #2

1x Comic #3

2LP Gatefold 4p Booklet (Remaster)

2CD Digipak Remaster + WOA 2005

1LP Gatefold Remaster + Bonus Tracks

2CD Digipak Remaster + Bonus Tracks + Remix Album