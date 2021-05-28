Watch Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA Perform "Devil's Island" Two Years Before His Death

Video footage has surfaced of late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, performing the song "Devil's Island" two years before his death. Watch below:

The Menza family, in conjunction with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, recently released a video tribute to Nick Menza who passed away five years ago on May 21.

The two minute and 27 second clip features Menza's sister, Donia Menza Ontiveros and Nick's oldest son, Nicholas Menza in a brief video message thanking the late drummer's Mega fans and friends for their continued support.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Recently announced, authorized family documentary film about the late drummer's life and musical career is currently in the works and expected to be released in the fist half of 2022.

This Was My Life will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was, described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummer's of all time, from his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

This Was My Life will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

Menza's longtime personal manager Robert Bolger said: "I am very excited to be working with Screaming Butterfly Entertainment on Nick's official documentary.

"There's a lot of published misinformation out there about Nick that isn't true and I am very happy to bring the truth forth.

"Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life."

Executive producer Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment added: "As both a filmmaker, and fellow metalhead who deeply values the metal community, I am honored and excited to go on this journey alongside all of you."

Menza's official autobiography, Megalife: The Autobiography Of Nick Menza by J. Marshall Craig, was released in December 2018 via Post Hill Press.

Nick rightfully earned his place as one of heavy metal's fiercest drummers during Megadeth's 10-year commercial peak. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.