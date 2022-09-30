Watch Late MEGADETH Drummer NICK MENZA Perform "The Skull Beneath The Skin" On Clash Of The Titans Tour; Video

Previously unreleased, behind the scenes live drum-cam footage of late Megadeth drummer, Nick Menza, playing "The Skull Beneath The Skin" during 1990's Clash Of The Titans tour can be viewed below.

The video was filmed by Menza's childhood best friend and Megadeth's videographer at the time, Nico Alba, who also filmed "Megadeth From The Vault". The unreleased, three minute clip was supposed to be used as part of a 3- episode series from the revamped 2020 Menza "Mega Video Vault" that consists of clips from Menza's personal and private collection VHS tapes that will now be a featured highlight in the recently announced official Menza documentary film, This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza.

West Virginia-based Screaming Butterfly Entertainment has announced a 2023 release for the upcoming feature-length documentary film, This Was My Life: The Story Of Nick Menza an uncensored documentary focusing on late MEGADETH drummer Nick Menza's life.

Executive producer, director and editor Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment stated in a one minute, 23 second video clip that can be seen below: "We've been working really hard, traveling across the country, getting interviews out in L. A., Seattle and Florida, collecting all the awesome stories about Nick that I can't wait to share with all of you. Right now, we're in the post production phase, editing interviews and putting all the topics together."

"I'm trying to make a complete film and it's going along very well. There's a lot of footage and a lot of great stories that will be very interesting to hear. I'm excited to make this film for the Menza family and all the fans, look for the complete film at the beginning of next year sometime. Go to thiswasmylifefilm.com for more information, so stay tuned!"

Ellefson previously added: "The making of the Nick Menza documentary has been such a joy for all of us, like a sort of MEGA family reunion where we shared stories, laughs and even a few tears around Nick and what he meant to so many of us. I think this film and Soundtrack will touch the hearts of the fans and viewers in the same way, as we remember his larger-than-life character behind the drum kit, but also his lovable charm and warmth that made him the beloved one of a treasured musical legacy."

The Menza family previously said: "We are excited for the fans to see the life Nick lived before, during, and after Megadeth, it was quite the journey. Stay tuned for an epic documentary. As Nick would say, 'It's gonna be RAD!

Menza's longtime personal manager Robert Bolger previously said: "Nick loved his fans and always said, none of this would have been possible, without the fans. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life".

"This Was My Life" will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup."

"This Was My Life" will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

This Was My Life - The Story Of Nick Menza is being produced, directed and edited by Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment.

David Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film, and also will provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of the late drummer's life and musical career.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed behind his drum kit after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Menza rightfully earned his place as heavy metal's fiercest drummer during Megadeth's 10-year peak at the top. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.