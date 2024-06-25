Watch MACHINE HEAD's Entire Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 Show; Pro-Shot Video

Machine Head performed at the Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 in Dessel, Belgium on June 23rd. Pro-shot video of the .band's entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Imperium"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"

"Now We Die"

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

"Locust"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"No Gos, No Masters"

- guitar solo -

"Darkness Within"

"Bulldozer"

"From This Day"

"Davidian"

"Halo"

Machine Head's European summer festival schedule is as follows:

June

26 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Festival

28 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival

July

4 – Athens, Greece – Rockwave Nights

Find additional information and tickets at machinehead1.com.