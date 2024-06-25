Watch MACHINE HEAD's Entire Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 Show; Pro-Shot Video
June 25, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Machine Head performed at the Graspop Metal Meeting 2024 in Dessel, Belgium on June 23rd. Pro-shot video of the .band's entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Imperium"
"Ten Ton Hammer"
"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"
"Now We Die"
"Is There Anybody Out There?"
"Locust"
"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"
"No Gos, No Masters"
- guitar solo -
"Darkness Within"
"Bulldozer"
"From This Day"
"Davidian"
"Halo"
Machine Head's European summer festival schedule is as follows:
June
26 – Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Festival
28 – Clisson, France – Hellfest
29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival
July
4 – Athens, Greece – Rockwave Nights
Find additional information and tickets at machinehead1.com.