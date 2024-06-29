Watch MACHINE HEAD's Entire Hellfest 2024 Show; Pro-Shot Video

June 29, 2024, an hour ago

Machine Head performed at Hellfest 2024 in Cluisson, France on June 23rd. Pro-shot livestream video of the band's entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Imperium"
"Ten Ton Hammer"
"Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate"
"Now We Die"
"Is There Anybody Out There?"
"Locust"
"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"
"No Gos, No Masters"
"Darkness Within"
"Bulldozer"
"From This Day"
"Davidian"
"Halo"

Machine Head's European summer festival schedule is as follows: 

June
29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival

July
4 – Athens, Greece – Rockwave Nights

Find additional information and tickets at machinehead1.com.



