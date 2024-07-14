Watch MAMMOTH WVH Perform At Hellfest 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Show Streaming
July 14, 2024, an hour ago
On June 29th, Mammoth WVH performed at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire set courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.
Setlist;
"You're To Blame"
"Right?"
"Like A Pastime"
"Optimist"
"Stone"
"Take A Bow"
"Don't Back Down"
"Another Celebration At The End Of The World"
On the same day, Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen joined Mr. Bungle on stage at Hellfest to perform a cover of Van Halen's "Loss Of Control". Video of this special appearance can be enjoyed below.