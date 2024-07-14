Watch MAMMOTH WVH Perform At Hellfest 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Show Streaming

On June 29th, Mammoth WVH performed at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire set courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

Setlist;

"You're To Blame"

"Right?"

"Like A Pastime"

"Optimist"

"Stone"

"Take A Bow"

"Don't Back Down"

"Another Celebration At The End Of The World"

On the same day, Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen joined Mr. Bungle on stage at Hellfest to perform a cover of Van Halen's "Loss Of Control". Video of this special appearance can be enjoyed below.