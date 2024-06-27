Watch MERCYFUL FATE Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Perform METALLICA's "Seek And Destroy"; Video

Birmingham, England's Becky Baldwin, who was recently announced as Mercyful Fate's new bassist, replacing Joey Vera (Armored Saint) in the band lineup, has released a bass cover of Metallica's "Seek And Destroy".

Says Becky, "I took this short break from Mercyful Fate playthroughs to bring you a cover of one of my favourite bands - Metallica! Earlier this month I took a trip to Copenhagen, Denmark, to watch their no-repeat weekend (and meet up with some of Mercyful Fate out there). It was only my second time seeing them, the first time being 15 years ago! I filmed this cover just before setting off but didn't have the time to edit it. Now it's finally ready!

"This is one of my favourite Metallica songs to play. It's not too flashy, but every riff is as iconic as the last and there's some really fun fills to learn. I remember some of these riffs being in a Metallica bass book I got when I was around 13, and I was so pleased that they actually sounded cool when I played them! Since then I've worked on the more intricate riffs, the details and intensity of the performance. It should have a wah pedal to switch on for parts of the chorus, but I think the chord works nicely if you don't have one. When I dep for the tribute band Metallica Reloaded this is one of my favourites to perform!

"I'm not sure why my phone's camera kept losing focus this time - frustrating equipment! Solutions welcome!"

Baldwin - who toured North America with Mercyful Fate in late 2022 - previously shared bass playthrough videos for "Curse Of The Pharaohs" and "A Corpse Without Soul". Watch below: