Watch METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH's "Rock Tour Of The Year" Acceptance Speech At 35th Annual Pollstar Awards
February 9, 2024, 22 minutes ago
On February 7th, at the historic Wiltern in Los Angeles, comedian, actor, host, and author Tom Papa hosted the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards. Presented by Pollstar, the leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry, The Pollstar Awards hold a special place of honor as the only peer-voted awards in the live entertainment industry.
This year’s ceremony celebrated a who’s-who of A-list artists, tours, companies, venues, and executives, including award winners Taylor Swift, Metallica, Post Malone, Beyoncé, P!nk, Morgan Wallen, Karol G, Dave Chappelle, Brandi Carlile, U2, Jelly Roll, Brandi Carlile, The Sphere, The Hollywood Bowl, Austin City Limits Music Festival, The Ohana Festival, and more.
Celebrities in attendance to accept their awards included Metallica’s Lars Ulrich (Rock Tour Of The Year) and Dave Chapelle (Comedy Tour Of The Year), with artists including Jelly Roll and P!nk accepting via video.
Check out Lars Ulrich's acceptance speech below.
At the ceremony, legendary agent Howard Rose, longtime agent for such artists as Jimmy Buffett and Elton John, was recognized with the inaugural Pollstar Lifetime Achievement Award, including a video congratulation from Elton.
James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment Co., received the first-ever Visionary Award for “innovation, inspiration, and vision that will have positive and lasting impact on the live entertainment industry.” Earlier in the day, Dolan spoke at the conference at “Fireside Chat: A Conversation Featuring James L. Dolan and Tim Leiweke.”
Also at the conference, Grammy-winner Jon Bon Jovi was a featured Keynote speaker where he was honoured with the Milestone Award, recognizing the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band's 40th anniversary.
35th Annual Pollstar Awards Winners:
Major Tour Of The Year
Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour
Rock Tour Of The Year
Metallica, M72 World Tour
Hip-Hop Tour Of The Year
Post Malone, If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour
R&B Tour Of The Year
Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour
Pop Tour Of The Year
P!nk, Summer Carnival Tour
Country Tour Of The Year
Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time Tour
Latin Tour Of The Year
Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Tour
Comedy Tour Of The Year
Dave Chappelle, It's a Celebration Tour
Support/Special Guest Of The Year
Brandi Carlile, P!nk
Residency Of The Year
U2, Sphere
Family, Event or Non-Music Tour Of The Year
Cirque du Soleil - Corteo
New Headliner Of The Year
Jelly Roll
Music Festival Of The Year (Global; over 30K attendance)
Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX
Music Festival Of The Year (Global; under 30K attendance)
The Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA
International Music Festival Of The Year
Glastonbury Music Festival, Somerset, UK
Nightclub Of The Year
9:30 Club, Washington, DC
Theatre Of The Year
Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN
Arena Of The Year
Moody Center, Austin, TX
Red Rocks Award - Outdoor Concert Venue Of The Year
Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA
Stadium Of The Year
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Casino/Resort Venue Of The Year
Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
New Concert Venue Of The Year (Over 5,000 Capacity)
Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
New Concert Venue Of The Year (Under 5,000 Capacity)
The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL
International Venue Of The Year
The O2 Arena, London, UK
Venue Executive Of The Year
Jeff Nickler, Moody Center, Austin, TX
Talent Buyer Of The Year
Amy Corbin, C3 Presents
Small Venue Talent Buyer Of The Year (Under 10,000 Capacity)
Donna Busch, Goldenvoice
Bill Graham Award / Promoter Of The Year
Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group
International Promoter Of The Year
Arthur Fogel, Live Nation Global Touring
Bobby Brooks Award - Agent Of The Year
Adam Kornfeld, Independent Artist Group
International Booking Agent Of The Year
Emma Banks, Creative Artists Agency
Booking Agency Of The Year
Wasserman Music
Independent Booking Agency Of The Year (Global)
High Road Touring
Rising Star Award
Molly Warren, Live Nation
Personal Manager Of The Year
John Silva, Silva Artist Management
Road Warrior Of The Year
Jerome Crooks, Tool, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish
Transportation Company Of The Year
Rock-It Cargo
Concert Visuals Company Of The Year
Bandit Lites
Concert Sound Company Of The Year
Clair Global
Tour Services Company Of The Year
Dega Catering
Brand Partnership/Live Campaign Of The Year
AMC, Taylor Swift Eras Tour Theatrical Exhibition
Marketing/PR Executive Of The Year
Allison McGregor, Creative Artists Agency
"The winners and nominees at the 35th annual Pollstar Awards, as well as the unprecedented attendance for Pollstar Live!, reflect the best of the best and a live entertainment industry that is clicking on all cylinders" said Ray Waddell, President of Media & Conferences for Oak View Group, Pollstar’s parent company. "Pollstar congratulates all the winers and nominees for their talent, hard work, and vision, as well as the fans that continue to support live entertainment in record numbers."