Watch METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH's "Rock Tour Of The Year" Acceptance Speech At 35th Annual Pollstar Awards

On February 7th, at the historic Wiltern in Los Angeles, comedian, actor, host, and author Tom Papa hosted the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards. Presented by Pollstar, the leading trade publication for the live entertainment industry, The Pollstar Awards hold a special place of honor as the only peer-voted awards in the live entertainment industry.

This year’s ceremony celebrated a who’s-who of A-list artists, tours, companies, venues, and executives, including award winners Taylor Swift, Metallica, Post Malone, Beyoncé, P!nk, Morgan Wallen, Karol G, Dave Chappelle, Brandi Carlile, U2, Jelly Roll, Brandi Carlile, The Sphere, The Hollywood Bowl, Austin City Limits Music Festival, The Ohana Festival, and more.

Celebrities in attendance to accept their awards included Metallica’s Lars Ulrich (Rock Tour Of The Year) and Dave Chapelle (Comedy Tour Of The Year), with artists including Jelly Roll and P!nk accepting via video.

Check out Lars Ulrich's acceptance speech below.

At the ceremony, legendary agent Howard Rose, longtime agent for such artists as Jimmy Buffett and Elton John, was recognized with the inaugural Pollstar Lifetime Achievement Award, including a video congratulation from Elton.

James L. Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment Co., received the first-ever Visionary Award for “innovation, inspiration, and vision that will have positive and lasting impact on the live entertainment industry.” Earlier in the day, Dolan spoke at the conference at “Fireside Chat: A Conversation Featuring James L. Dolan and Tim Leiweke.”

Also at the conference, Grammy-winner Jon Bon Jovi was a featured Keynote speaker where he was honoured with the Milestone Award, recognizing the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band's 40th anniversary.

35th Annual Pollstar Awards Winners:

Major Tour Of The Year

Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Rock Tour Of The Year

Metallica, M72 World Tour

Hip-Hop Tour Of The Year

Post Malone, If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour

R&B Tour Of The Year

Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour

Pop Tour Of The Year

P!nk, Summer Carnival Tour

Country Tour Of The Year

Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time Tour

Latin Tour Of The Year

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito Tour

Comedy Tour Of The Year

Dave Chappelle, It's a Celebration Tour

Support/Special Guest Of The Year

Brandi Carlile, P!nk

Residency Of The Year

U2, Sphere

Family, Event or Non-Music Tour Of The Year

Cirque du Soleil - Corteo

New Headliner Of The Year

Jelly Roll

Music Festival Of The Year (Global; over 30K attendance)

Austin City Limits Music Festival, Austin, TX

Music Festival Of The Year (Global; under 30K attendance)

The Ohana Festival, Dana Point, CA

International Music Festival Of The Year

Glastonbury Music Festival, Somerset, UK

Nightclub Of The Year

9:30 Club, Washington, DC

Theatre Of The Year

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

Arena Of The Year

Moody Center, Austin, TX

Red Rocks Award - Outdoor Concert Venue Of The Year

Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA

Stadium Of The Year

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Casino/Resort Venue Of The Year

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

New Concert Venue Of The Year (Over 5,000 Capacity)

Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

New Concert Venue Of The Year (Under 5,000 Capacity)

The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

International Venue Of The Year

The O2 Arena, London, UK

Venue Executive Of The Year

Jeff Nickler, Moody Center, Austin, TX

Talent Buyer Of The Year

Amy Corbin, C3 Presents

Small Venue Talent Buyer Of The Year (Under 10,000 Capacity)

Donna Busch, Goldenvoice

Bill Graham Award / Promoter Of The Year

Louis Messina, Messina Touring Group

International Promoter Of The Year

Arthur Fogel, Live Nation Global Touring

Bobby Brooks Award - Agent Of The Year

Adam Kornfeld, Independent Artist Group

International Booking Agent Of The Year

Emma Banks, Creative Artists Agency

Booking Agency Of The Year

Wasserman Music

Independent Booking Agency Of The Year (Global)

High Road Touring

Rising Star Award

Molly Warren, Live Nation

Personal Manager Of The Year

John Silva, Silva Artist Management

Road Warrior Of The Year

Jerome Crooks, Tool, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish

Transportation Company Of The Year

Rock-It Cargo

Concert Visuals Company Of The Year

Bandit Lites

Concert Sound Company Of The Year

Clair Global

Tour Services Company Of The Year

Dega Catering

Brand Partnership/Live Campaign Of The Year

AMC, Taylor Swift Eras Tour Theatrical Exhibition

Marketing/PR Executive Of The Year

Allison McGregor, Creative Artists Agency

"The winners and nominees at the 35th annual Pollstar Awards, as well as the unprecedented attendance for Pollstar Live!, reflect the best of the best and a live entertainment industry that is clicking on all cylinders" said Ray Waddell, President of Media & Conferences for Oak View Group, Pollstar’s parent company. "Pollstar congratulates all the winers and nominees for their talent, hard work, and vision, as well as the fans that continue to support live entertainment in record numbers."