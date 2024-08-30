Watch METALLICA Perform "Battery" In Minneapolis; Official Live Video
August 30, 2024, 56 minutes ago
Metallica have released official live footage of their performance of "Battery", filmed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 18. Watch below:
Metallica also played U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16. Watch "Hit The Lights" and "Shadows Follow" from that show, below:
Metallica's M72 World Tour lands in Seattle, WA tonight (August 30) and September 1. Find the band's tour itinerary here.