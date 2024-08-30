Watch METALLICA Perform "Battery" In Minneapolis; Official Live Video

Metallica have released official live footage of their performance of "Battery", filmed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 18. Watch below:

Metallica also played U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16. Watch "Hit The Lights" and "Shadows Follow" from that show, below:

Metallica's M72 World Tour lands in Seattle, WA tonight (August 30) and September 1. Find the band's tour itinerary here.