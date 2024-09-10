Watch METALLICA Perform "Lux Æterna" In Edmonton; Official Live Video Streaming
September 10, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Metallica have released the official live video for "Lux Æterna", filmed at the band's August 25 show at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada). Check it out below:
Official footage from Metallica's August 23 show in Edmonton can be viewed below:
Metallica recently launched the pre-order for the recordings from their dates in Edmonton.
Says Metallica: "Relive the August 23 & 25 concerts from Commonwealth Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle. Thanks again for two amazing shows in Edmonton. We hope to see you all again soon!"
Pre-order here. Expected availability is October 25th.
Metallica's next show is September 20 in Mexico City, Mexico. Their complete tour itinerary can be found at this location.