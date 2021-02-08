Watch METALLICA Perform On Stephen Colbert’s A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition; Video

Metallica celebrated Super Bowl LV with Stephen Colbert, performing last night on a special Sunday episode, A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition. Watch the band perform their classic, "Enter Sandman", below:

In related news, "Enter Sandman", taken from the band's legendary Black album (1991), is the featured soundtrack for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, the desert-racing inspired version of its best-selling F-150 pickup. An all-new five-link rear suspension, electronically controlled next-gen FOX™ shocks with Live Valve technology, Over-the-Air updates and available 37-inch tires are just four examples of what makes the all-new F-150 Raptor the most off-road capable and connected F-150 Raptor ever.

Mark Truby (Ford's Chief Communications Officer): "When we thought about what song captured the new Raptor in all its dune-bashing, desert-running glory, one stood out: 'Enter Sandman'. It's a song that has almost never been used commercially, but luckily Metallica are Raptor fans."

The pre-production model is shown in the commercial below. It will be available as of summer 2021. Go to this location for details.