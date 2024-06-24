Watch METALLICA Perform "Shadows Follow" In Helsinki; Official Live Video Released

Metallica performed at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland, on June 9. The band have shared the official live video for "Shadows Fall" from the show. Watch below:

Metallica also performed in Helsinki on June 7. Watch "Leper Messiah" and "King Nothing" from the concert below:

Metallica perform next on June 26 at Oslo, Norway's Tons Of Rock festival. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.