Watch METALLICA Perform "The Day That Never Comes" In Minneapolis; Official Live Video

September 1, 2024, an hour ago

news metallica heavy metal

Watch METALLICA Perform "The Day That Never Comes" In Minneapolis; Official Live Video

Metallica have released official live footage of their performance of "The Day That Never Comes", filmed at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 18. Watch below:

Metallica also played U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16. Watch "Hit The Lights" and "Shadows Follow" from that show, below:

Metallica's M72 World Tour landed in Seattle, WA on August 30th. They willplay again tonight (September 1). Find the band's tour itinerary here.


Featured Video

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources