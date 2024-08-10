Watch MIKE PORTNOY Break Down DREAM THEATER Classic "6:00"

Drumeo has shared a new video along with the following message:

"One of Dream Theater’s most iconic tracks, '6:00', showcases Mike Portnoy at his best. In this lesson, Mike takes you behind the kit to dissect the complex rhythms, unconventional time signatures, and explosive fills that make this song a fan favorite."

Previously, Drumeo challenged Portnoy to learn Tool's 12 minute masterpiece, "Pneuma" from the 2019 album, Fear Inoculum. The session lasted more than six hours.