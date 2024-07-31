Watch MIKE PORTNOY Perform DREAM THEATER's "Finally Free" Outro For Drumeo

Drumeo, the studio and YouTube channel that is known for putting professional drummers through their paces, has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Watch Mike Portnoy perform the ending of 'Finally Free' by Dream Theater. This song is featured on Dream Theater's fifth studio album, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory, released in 1999. This song concludes the album which is widely regarded as one of the greatest progressive metal albums of all time."

Previously, Drumeo challenged Portnoy to learn Tool's 12 minute masterpiece, "Pneuma" from the 2019 album, Fear Inoculum. The session lasted more than six hours.