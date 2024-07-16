Watch Nergal's ME AND THAT MAN Perform Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video
July 16, 2024, an hour ago
Me And That Man - the folk outfit fronted by Behemoth's Adam "Nergal" Darski - played upon the W:E:T Stage at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival, and welcomed a special guest.
Professionally-filmed video of the band performing the tracks "My Church Is Black", "Burning Churches", and "Losing My Blues" (feat. Frank the Baptist), can be viewed below:
Behemoth are currently out on their "O Father, O Satan, O Svmmer" European tour, minus drummer Zbigniew Robert Promiński (stage name Inferno), who was forced to set out the trek due to health issues. Stepping in is Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats).
Remaining dates for Behemoth's "O Father, O Satan, O Svmmer" European tour are listed below.
July
16 - Uppsala, Sweden - Parksnäckan (with Testament)
18 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Rock Festival
19 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry (with Testament)
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Summer Stage (with Testament, Gaerea)
23 - Kosice, Slovakia - Kulturpark (with Testament, Gaerea)
25 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Tolminator Festival
27 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Sofia (with Testament, Pestilence)
28 - Athens, Greece - Release Festival (with Testament)
30 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
August
1 - Bergen, Norway - Beyond The Gates
3 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
4 - Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France - Sylak Open Air
7 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock
9 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party San Open Air
10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
11 - Heidelberg, Germany - Halle 2 (with UADA, Imperial Triumphant)
13 - Fontaneta D'Agogna, Italy - Phenomen (with Unto Others, Imperial Triumphant)
15 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze
16 - Vallamand, Switzerland - Rock The Lakes
17 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival