Watch NOCTEM Perform "A Cruce Salus" at Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video

Iberian black/death metal practitioners, Noctem, performed "A Cruce Salas" from during their set at Bloodstock Open Air 2022. Watch professionally-filmed footage below.

Video of the band performing "The Black Consecration" is also available.

The band’s new full-length, Credo Certe Ne Cras, was released last October via MNRK Heavy. Find order options here.

Credo Certe Ne Cras trackisting:

"I Am Alpha"

"Sovereign Providence"

"Sanctum Of Anguish"

"Credo Certe Ne Cras"

"Homilia Of Punishment"

"The Pale Moon Rite"

"The Tolling Of The Nine Bells"

"Chalice Of Turpitude"

"Ceremonial Miasma"

"We Are Omega"

"Credo Certe Ne Cras" video:

"We Are Omega" video:

Noctem:

Beleth - vocals

Varu - bass

Voor - drums

Moss - guitars

Tobal - guitars