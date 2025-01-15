Watch NORTHERN STRUM Feat. CARL DIXON And SEAN KELLY Perform BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE Classic "You Ain't See Nothing Yet"; Video

Carl Dixon (Coney Hatch, The Guess Who, April Wine) and Sean Kelly (Nelly Furtado, Lee Aaron, Crash Kelly) recently joined forces as Northern Strum, a classic rock duo reviving timeless tunes, Canadian music and classic rock.

In the new video below, the duo perform the Bachman–Turner Overdrive (BTO) classic, "You Ain't See Nothing Yet", featured on that band's 1974 album, Not Fragile.

In the previously posted clips below, Dixon and Kelly perform Michel Pagliaro's "Lovin' You Ain't Easy". Rush hit "Closer To The Heart", Coney Hatch's "Hey Operator", BTO's "Let It Ride", Trooper's "We're Here For A Good Time (Not A Long Time)", and Anne Murray's "Snowbird":