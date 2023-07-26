Watch "OZZY", The Commonwealth Games Bull Named After OZZY OSBOURNE, Unveiled At Birmingham New Street; "It's Breathtaking, Mammoth, Huge, Brilliant," Says SHARON OSBOURNE; Video, Photos

Ozzy the mechanical bull, created for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - has been unveiled in his new home, reports BBC.com.

The sculpture was met with loud applause and cheers from the public at New Street Station on Wednesday.

He had been named after Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne following a public vote last month.

Visitors including Sharon Osbourne saw the bull's first performance this morning, which involved him moving his head and swishing his tail.

Commuters were also joined by mayor Andy Street and boxer Delicious Orie as the bull was unveiled following a countdown, after being built behind screens.

"It's like breathtaking, this is mammoth, huge, but it's just brilliant isn't it," Sharon Osbourne said.

"For Ozzy to be born and bred here and having spent so much time in this station, because of course he didn't have a car, so he was everywhere from New Street," she explained.

"He would never, ever, ever have thought that at this time in his life, this would happen."

Network Rail said they had been testing the bull's movements and sound ahead of him meeting the public, to mark the games' first anniversary two days later.

Read more and see photos at BBC.com. Watch video below: