Watch PAUL MASVIDAL Perform CYNIC's "Mythical Serpents" On EMGtv; Video

In the new video below, EMG artist Paul Masvidal of Cynic performs "Mythical Serpents", from the album Ascension Codes. Paul demonstrates the seemingly endless tone possibilities for the EMG 57 paired with the EMG VMC (variable mid control).

Best known for fronting the critically acclaimed progressive rock group Cynic, Paul Masvidal is a renowned guitarist, songwriter, composer and international touring artist. Masvidal's professional recording career began in 1991 when he and fellow Cynic founder, drummer Sean Reinert, were recruited by Death to record Human, Death’s most critically acclaimed album. 1993 saw the release of Cynic's debut, Focus, on RoadRunner Records, regarded as a landmark work in the field of progressive rock and metal.