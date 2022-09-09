Watch PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Perform MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Overkill" At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video

Former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell and his band performed "Overkill" as the finale of an all Motörhead set at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Watch professionally-filmed footage of the performance below:

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons perform next on Saturday, September 10, at Sinner Rock Festival in Sinntal, Germany. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.