Watch REB BEACH AND THE BAD BOYS Perform WHITESNAKE And WINGER Classics In Madrid; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

On October 16, Reb beach And The Bad Boys - featuring Winger / Whitesnake / ex-Dokken guitarist Reb Beach - performed at Sala El Sótano in Madrid, Spain. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Bad Boys" (Whitesnake)

"Fool For Your Loving (Whitesnake)

"Headed for a Heartbreak" (Winger)

"In My Dreams" (Dokken)

"Love Ain't No Stranger (Whitesnake)

"Crying In The Rain" (Whitesnake)

- drums solo -

"Is This Love" (Whitesnake)

- guitars solo -

"Black Magic"

"Slow an' Easy" (Whitesnake)

"Slide It In" (Whitesnake)

"Miles Away" (Winger)

"Madalaine" (Winger)

"Burn" (Deep Purple)

"Give Me All Your Love" (Whitesnake)

"Here I Go Again" (Whitesnake)

"Still of the Night" (Whitesnake)

ProgPower USA 2024 took place from September 4 - 7th, 2024, at Center Stage, in Atlanta, GA. Artists on the bill included Amorphis, Winger, Frozen Crown, Elegy, Soen, Striker, Pagan's Mind and more.

Promoter Glenn Harveston has shared the following message in the aftermath:

"There has been universal praise across social media that Winger not only had the best sound this year, but perhaps in the history of the fest. Every single thing was crystal clear and pitch perfect....and zero backing tracks.

There are two reasons:

1) Their soundman is world class.

2) They took this show so seriously that they went out and rented the exact FOH board that Center Stage has and rehearsed with it for a few days prior to the fest. They soundchecked for 45 mins on Saturday morning without even going through a full song - just jumped around to certain verses and choruses of different songs: 'Third chorus, A- minor...' and they instantly started on that spot.

I have never seen anything like it. They were just testing various sound aspects they had worked on prior to even walking in the door. No one has ever done that at the fest and I doubt no one ever will again."

Check out Winger's full set below, which featured the band's Pull album performed in its entirety.

Setlist:

"Blind Revolution Mad"

"Down Incognito"

"Spell I'm Under"

"In My Veins" (live debut)

"Junkyard Dog (Tears on Stone)"

"The Lucky One" (live debut)

"In for the Kill" (first time since 2002)

"No Man's Land"

"Like a Ritual"

"Who's the One"

"Rainbow in the Rose"

- guitar solo -

"Black Magic" (Reb Beach song)

"Headed for a Heartbreak"

"Easy Come Easy Go"

"Madalaine"