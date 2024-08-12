Watch RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Perform "Can't Stop" At Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony; Pro-Shot Video

The handoff of the Summer Olympic Games from Paris to Los Angeles just got a lot louder. Performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were featured in the Closing Ceremony of the Paris games on Sunday, August 11th. Watch pro-shot video of the band performing "Can't Stop" courtesty of Eurosport below.

Inspired by a deep connection with nature and a love for Yosemite, Parks Project has collaborated with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their latest collection.

This limited-edition capsule is inspired by the band’s love of the parks & their Californication album, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Says Parks Project: "Together, we’re dedicated to giving back by donating to NatureBridge to provide need-based scholarships for students to experience their first wilderness adventure in Yosemite. Let’s rock out and Leave It Better™."

Shop the collection here.