Watch ROTTING CHRIST Perform "666" Live At Bloodstock Open Air 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Experience the raw power and atmospheric intensity of Rotting Christ as they take over the Ronnie James Dio Main Stage at Bloodstock Open Air Festival 2024. On August 9, Greek black metal icons Rotting Christ brought their unique blend of dark, brooding soundscapes and ritualistic intensity to the festival, captivating thousands under the bright Derbyshire sun. Performing tracks from across their prolific discography, the band showcased their deep commitment to creating immersive, almost transcendental live experiences.

In this featured clip, witness the band’s performance of “666,” a powerful anthem that resonates with haunting riffs, driving beats, and the unmistakable guttural vocals that have defined their sound since the late ‘80s. Rotting Christ’s ability to create an atmosphere that is both intense and atmospheric is on full display, combining rhythmic simplicity with tribal, almost primal energy that connects with audiences worldwide.

Last week, Rotting Christ checked in with the following update: "To all our Latin American brothers & sisters, we would like to inform you that there will be a free Meet & Greet after each show of our upcoming tour in your land this February. Look forward to meeting you all in person in one of the following territories and until then... keep the True Metal Spirit alive!"

Tour dates are as follows:

February

5 - Clara Nunes - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

7 - Correira Music Bar - Vitoria, Brazil

8 - Carioca - Sao Paolo, Brazil

9 - Mirage - Limeira, Brazil

11 - Tork' n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

12 - Bolshoi Pub - Goiania, Brazil

14 - Armazem 14 - Recife, Brazil

15 - Complexo Armazem - Fortaleza, Brazil

16 - Botequim - Belem, Brazil

18 - Porão do Alemão - Manaus, Brazil

Rotting Christ recently shared a video trailer for their upcoming live album, due in early 2025.

A message states: "This is the official trailer for band's upcoming official live album, 35 Years Of Evil Existence, that is planned to be released early 2025. An album recorded and filmed in the historical hill of Lycabettus in Athens, Greece in summer 2024, celebrating the 35 years of bands existence together with thousands of people from all around the world that came to the capital of Greece to pay respect to the band! Thanks for your attention and stay tuned for updates brothers & sisters!"