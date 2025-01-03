Watch SCORPIONS Perform "Peacemaker" Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

German rock legends, Scorpions, have released video of their performance of "Peacemaker" from France's Hellfest 2022. The song originally appeared on the band's nineteenth studio album, Rock Believer, released in February 2022. Watch the video below:

More footage from the band's Hellfest 2022 appearance can be viewed below:

Earlier this week, Scorpions/ex-Motörhead drummer, Mikkey Dee, shared the following message via his official Facebook page:

"Just a quick statement about what has been happening to me these past three weeks:

"First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Years greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year.

"This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis). I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown. So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care. After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction. Still lots of recovery and rehab in front of me.

"Now I’m working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27. We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of Scorpions and many exciting giggs around the world.

"So, the Stinger is out and I can’t wait to see you all out there on the road and rock the hell out of you! I wish everybody a fantastic 2025 with good health and lots of Rock n’ Roll!" - Mikkey

Scorpions recently announced "60th Anniversary - Coming Home" a unique concert experience in their hometown, Hannover, Germany, on July 5, 2025. The show will include special guests, including Judas Priest.

Tickets are available via Eventim.

Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary.

Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions – Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency kicks off on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guest Buckcherry. The new show follows the band’s two previous sold-out residencies at the venue – Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas in 2024, and Sin City Nights in 2022.

“There couldn‘t be a better way than to start 2025 in Las Vegas with another residency at Planet Hollywood… come and celebrate with us our 60th Anniversary and catch a rockin‘ good time… we gonna sting yaaaa!!!” - Klaus Meine

The five performances are:

February 2025: 27

March 2025: 1, 6, 8, 11

Shows begin at 8 PM. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com/ScorpionsVegas.