Watch SEPULTURA Kick Off Celebrating Life Through Death Farewell Tour In Belo Horizonte (Video)

Sepultura kicked off their Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour on March 1st at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. fan-filmed video from the show, featuring new drummer Greyson Nekrutman (Suicidal Tendencies), can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Refuse/Resist"

"Territory"

"Slave New World"

"Phantom Self"

"Dusted"

"Attitude"

"Kairos"

"Means To An End"

"Cut Throat"

"Guardians Of Earth"

"Mind War"

"False"

"Choke"

"Escape To The Void"

"Kaiowas"

"Sepulnation"

"Biotech Is Godzilla"

"Agony Of Defeat"

"Troops Of Doom"

"Arise"

Encore:

"Ratamahatta"

"Roots Bloody Roots"

Sepultura recently announced the departure of drummer, Eloy Casagrande. He has been replaced by Greyson Nekrutman.

Sepultura issued the following statement:

"The 'Celebrating Life Through Death' tour, a farewell tour over the next 18 months that will celebrate the band's 40th anniversary and also its farewell to the stage.

"Beginning of December the group clearly defined the intention at the announcement, it is a 'conscious and planned death.' As poetic as it sounds, a tour of this magnitude took nearly of year of preparing and planning which would require a lot commitment, ethics and loyalty to their fans, as well as respecting for the band's history, something that is a clear priority to Andreas Kisser, Derrick Green and Paulo Xisto.

"However, on February 6th a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project. The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.

"Luckily American virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the position of Eloy Casagrande and is welcomed as the band's new drummer for the 'Celebrating Life Through Death' farewell tour."

Greyson comments: "Today I express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible opportunity to join the legendary ranks of Sepultura for their farewell tour.

"To contribute to this legacy is a privilege that fills me with both honor and excitement. Sepultura's fearless approach to exploring new territories in the metal sphere is something that I have always admired and strived to emulate in my own musical endeavors. I am eagerly looking forward to adding my own spirit and passion to the mix, to connecting with the fans who have supported the band through its evolution, and to the electrifying experiences we'll create together on stage. Here's to the new chapters we'll write together, to the stages we'll conquer, and to the powerful music we'll unleash upon the world."

Sepultura's Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour itinerary can be found here.