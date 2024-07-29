Watch SKINDRED Live From Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Released

Welsh ragga metal legends, Skindred, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed video of the band performing "Set Fazers", "L.O.V.E. (Smile Please)", and "Warning" can be viewed below:

Skindred recently announced a UK headline tour for autumn 2024. Tickets are available to purchase at this location.

Regarding the tour, frontman Benji Webbe says, “Myself and my Brothers in Skindred are so excited to be heading back out on the road in the UK. We have had nothing but amazing vibes since we dropped our album, Smile, and due to the amount of messages we have received we head back out to some of our favourite hotspots in the UK to mash it up again in the way only Skindred can. This heavy metal punk rock reggae sound system is about to rock ya all even more. You might of heard the songs, but I swear our live show is some next level energy ting brov, so grab your tickets and your helicopter propels, and get involved in this Dred extravaganza. To the older Dredites and the new, let’s bring the magic like only Skindred do. The Unity Sound rings true. So you know what to do."

Skindred played their largest headline show to date at Wembley Arena in 2024, while they have also continued to prove the hunger for the band internationally, performing to rabid crowds in each corner of the world including their first ever show in New Zealand and most recently conquering Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

They continue to globetrot this summer performing at major festivals including Dead Pop Festival in Japan, Germany’s Rock am Ring & Rock im Park, and Pinkpop in the Netherlands.

Smile (Again) autumn headline tour dates:

October

18 - Hull, UK - Hull University

19 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

20 - Sunderland, UK - Fire Station

24 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome

25 - Liverpool, UK - Olympia

26 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy

31 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

November

1 - Bexhill, UK - De La Warr Pavilion

2 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy