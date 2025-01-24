Watch SOPHIE LLOYD Play First Ever US Solo Show; Fan-Filmed Video

British guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, played her first-ever US solo show on Thursday, January

16, at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Sophie shared the following message prior to the show:

"We will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the merchandise sold at the gig, and $5 from each remaining ticket sold, to the Los Angeles Fire Department Fund. In addition to this, I will be auctioning off one of my signature Kiesel Guitars that I use at the show to raise funds for a charity close to my heart, @pasadenahumane in LA, which is an animal shelter that has taken in over 400 animals from the fires, many injured and in urgent need of medical supplies."

Setlist:

"Battleground"

"Thunderstruck" (AC/DC cover - instrumental)

"Hanging On" (Lauren Babic - vocals)

"Won't You Come" (Lauren Babic - vocals)

"Fall of Man" (Lauren Babic - vocals)

- guitar solo -

"Enter Sandman" (Metallica cover - instrumental)

"Pressure" (Izzy T - vocals)

"Let it Hurt" (Danyell Souza - vocals)

"Runaway" (Michael Starr - vocals)

"Bulletproof Revolver"

"After Insanity"

"Lost" (Cole Rolland - guitar)

"Avalanche" (Lauren Babic - vocals)

"Judge and Jury" (Lauren Babic - vocals)

"Delusions"

"Comfortably Numb" (Pink Floyd cover)

"Imposter Syndrome" (Lauren Babic - vocals)

"I Think I'm Ookay" (MGK cover / Lauren Babic - vocals)

"You Give Love a Bad Name" (Bon Jovi cover - instrumental)

"Do or Die" (Lauren Babic - vocals / Cole Rolland - guitar)