Watch STEPHEN PEARCY Perform Entire Show Of RATT Classics In Sacremento; Fan-Filmed Video
July 7, 2024, 2 hours ago
On June 1st, Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy performed at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sacramento, CA. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Wanted Man"
"You're in Trouble"
"I'm Insane"
"Slip of the Lip"
"The Morning After"
"Way Cool Jr."
"Nobody Rides for Free"
"You're in Love"
"Lay It Down"
"Lack of Communication"
"Back for More"
"Round and Round"
Pearcy recently shared the video below, featuring Anthrax performing Ratt's "Round And Round".
Says Pearcy: "Way cool @Anthrax does “Round and Round”. I’d be happy to sing with the band doing that song. Let’s go gentlemen." 🤘☠️🤘🐀🏴☠️
Way cool @Anthrax does “Round and Round”. I’d be happy to sing with the band doing that song. Let’s go gentlemen 🤘☠️🤘🐀🏴☠️ #roundandround #stephenpearcy #ratt https://t.co/fD9MOgFc38 1984-2024 pic.twitter.com/X5GcFPRsCc— STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) June 10, 2024