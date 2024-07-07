Watch STEPHEN PEARCY Perform Entire Show Of RATT Classics In Sacremento; Fan-Filmed Video

On June 1st, Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy performed at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sacramento, CA. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Wanted Man"

"You're in Trouble"

"I'm Insane"

"Slip of the Lip"

"The Morning After"

"Way Cool Jr."

"Nobody Rides for Free"

"You're in Love"

"Lay It Down"

"Lack of Communication"

"Back for More"

"Round and Round"

Pearcy recently shared the video below, featuring Anthrax performing Ratt's "Round And Round".

Says Pearcy: "Way cool @Anthrax does “Round and Round”. I’d be happy to sing with the band doing that song. Let’s go gentlemen." 🤘☠️🤘🐀🏴‍☠️