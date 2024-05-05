Watch SYSTEM OF A DOWN's Entire Sick New World 2024 Headline Show; Fan-Filmed Video

Following a meteorically successful inaugural year in 2023, Sick New World returned to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 27 with an enormous collection of the world’s biggest hard rock, alternative, and up and coming artists.

Fan-filmed video of System Of A Down's headline show at Sick New World 2024 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"X"

"Suite-Pee"

"Prison Song"

"Holy Mountains"

"Soldier Side" (intro)

"B.Y.O.B."

"Innervision" (first performance since 2019)

"Dreaming" (bridge)

"Needles"

"Deer Dance"

"Radio/Video"

"Bubbles" (first performance since 2015)

"CUBErt" (first performance since 2015)

"Hypnotize"

"ATWA"

"Bounce"

"Suggestions"

"Psycho"

"Chop Suey!"

"Lonely Day" (dedicated to Joey Jordison)

"Kill Rock 'n Roll" (first performance since 2017)

"Lost in Hollywood"

"Aerials"

"Genocidal Humanoidz"

"War?"

"Toxicity"

"Sugar"