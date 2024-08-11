Watch TESTAMENT Perform "The Haunting" At Wacken Open Air 2024; Pro-Shot Video
August 11, 2024, 2 hours ago
Thrash titans Testament celebrated their first two records, The Legacy and The New Order, live at Wacken Open Air 2024. Check out pro-shot video of "The Haunting" below.
Testament frontman Chuck Billy recently guested on Metal Zone With Nikki Black and discussed the band's new studio album. It will be the follow-up to Titans Of Creation, released in 2020.
Chuck: "The record is very aggressive. With this one, we have a new drummer, Chris Dovas, who's really putting a fire under Eric (Peterson / guitar) and really, really got some really heavy, fast... I don't know if it's the word 'modern', maybe. I don't know, but… current, how about that? Current-sounding. So, Chris is adding to that."
"There's a song, 'Havana Syndrome', which is about the Havana Syndrome. People, look that up. There's 'Infanticide AI', which is another song going AI direction, and there's actually a slower song. We haven't done a slower song... I'm not gonna say 'ballad', but I'm gonna say a slower song that has a lot of groove and soul, called 'Meant To Be'. It's like a classic Testament-type ballad, I guess, if you wanna use that word. We've got a little bit of everything, but, again, I think it's really sticking to Testament, having to have some melodic stuff, even though there's some really brutal lyrics and real brutal, more of a death voice. I still put the hook in with more of a melodic hook or something. It's still classic Testament. If you listen to it, you'll go, 'That's Testament, but a little more octane to it.'"
This Fall, the Klash Of The Titans makes its triumphant return to North America. Fans will enjoy an epic night of metal with thrash royalty Testament and Kreator co-headlining the run. The 33-date trek will kick off on September 12th in Reno, making its way across the US, and will include seven Canadian dates before concluding in San Francisco on October 27th. Joining the night are special guests Bay Area death metal pioneers and labelmates Possessed. Confirmed dates are as listed:
September
12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Centre
16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
17 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
18 - Vancouver, BC Canada - Vogue
20 - Calgary, AB Canada - MacEwan Hall
21 - Enoch, AB Canada - River Cree Casino
22 - Saskatoon, SK Canada - Coors Event Centre
24 - Winnipeg, MB Canada - Burton Cummings Theatre
26 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live
27 - Chicago, IL - Radius
28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
29 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
October
1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora
3 - Toronto, ON Canada - History
4 - Montreal, QC Canada - MTelus
5 - New Haven, CT - College Street
6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theatre
11 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
12 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
13 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
15 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
19 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec
20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Albuquerque Convention Center
24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield