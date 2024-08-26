Watch TOMMY ALDRIDGE Perform WHITESNAKE's "Crying In The Rain" For Drumeo

Drumeo has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Watch Tommy Aldridge perform 'Crying In The Rain' by Whitesnake. This track was originally released on Whitesnake's 1982 record, Saints & Sinners, featuring Ian Paice (Deep Purple) on drums. Five years later in 1987, the band re-released the song on their self-titled record featuring Aynsley Dunbar on drums."

In 2023, Drumeo shared an hour-long clip featuring Aldridge going through breakdowns on key Whitesnake and Ozzy fills. Find out what it was like working with Randy Rhoads ('You couldn't make it heavy enough for Randy'), and watch the Bonham fan perform some of his favorite tunes.