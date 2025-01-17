Watch UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER Perform ACCEPT Classic "Princess Of The Dawn" Live At Summer Breeze 2018; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Germany's WDR Rockpalast has shared archive footage of former Accept frontman, Udo Dirkschneider, perform the bans's classic "Princess Of The Dawn" at Summer Breeze 2018. Check out the pro-shot video below.-

Reigning Phoenix Music recetly announced that Udo Dirkschneider is celebrating 40 years of Accept's iconic album, Balls To The Wall, by releasing a reimagining of the album, including illustrious guests, on February 28.

"Re-recording Balls To The Wall was a big challenge for me. The album is a milestone of my career, of course, that's why it was even more important to me to make the original songs shine in a new light without losing their initial essence. All guests have put their individual stamps on these classic tracks, and collaborating with such outstanding vocalists has moved them into a fresh and exciting dimension. The result is a powerful homage to all fans but also an invitation to the next generation to experience the songs not minorly passionate than I was when I recorded them back in the day. It's a never-ending personal journey for me - Balls To The Wall will always be a part of me," states Udo.

Now, the reloaded version of "Balls To The Wall", featuring Sabaton vocalistJoakim Brodén, has been released. Check out the official lyric video below.

Pre-order Balls To The Wall Reloaded here.

Tracklisting:

"Balls To The Wal"l [feat. Joakim Brodén of Sabaton]

"London Leatherboys" [feat. Biff Byford of Saxon]

"Fight It Back" [feat. Mille Petrozza of Kreator]

"Head Over Heels" [feat. Nils Molin of Dynazty / Amaranthe]

"Losing More Than You've Ever Had" [feat. Michael Kiske of Helloween]

"Love Child" [feat. Ylva Eriksson of Brothers Of Metal]

"Turn Me On" [feat. Danko Jones]

"Losers And Winners" [feat. Dee Snider of Twisted Sister]

"Guardian Of The Night" [feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens of KK's Priest / formerly of Judas Priest]

"Winter Dreams" [feat. Doro Pesch]

"Balls To The Wall"