Watch UGLY KID JOE Perform "Cat's In The Cradle" At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video
August 13, 2024, an hour ago
Immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023 as Ugly Kid Joe delivers a powerful performance of their iconic track, "Cat's In The Cradle" (originally by American singer/songwriter Harry Chapin), on August 13.
This song, one of their most beloved and frequently performed tracks, captivated the audience, drawing cheers and connecting generations of rock fans. Relive the intensity and energy of one of the festival’s standout performances, as the band showcases their timeless appeal and undeniable stage presence.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable live rendition of a song that continues to resonate deeply with fans around the world.
Ugly Kid Joe are in Europe this summer for several festivals as well as a handful of intimate headline shows. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at this location.
Catch UKJ live at the following venues:
August
14 - Concentracao Internacional de Motos - Gois, Portugal
17 - Jailbreak Festival - Horsens, Denmark
18 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany
19 - Mezz Concerts & Dance - Breda, Netherlands
20 - The Black Lab - Wasquehal, France
21 - Zik Zak - Ittre, Belgium
23 - Riverside Open Air - Aaburg, Switzerland
24 - Stonedead Festival - Newark, UK - SOLD OUT
25 - Arts Club - Liverpool, UK
26 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK
27 - Zumhof - Birmingham, UK
29 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK
30 - M11 - Milton Keynes, UK
31 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
September
1 - Princess Pavillion - Falmouth, UK