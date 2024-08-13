Watch UGLY KID JOE Perform "Cat's In The Cradle" At Bloodstock 2023; Pro-Shot Video

Immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2023 as Ugly Kid Joe delivers a powerful performance of their iconic track, "Cat's In The Cradle" (originally by American singer/songwriter Harry Chapin), on August 13.

This song, one of their most beloved and frequently performed tracks, captivated the audience, drawing cheers and connecting generations of rock fans. Relive the intensity and energy of one of the festival’s standout performances, as the band showcases their timeless appeal and undeniable stage presence.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable live rendition of a song that continues to resonate deeply with fans around the world.

Ugly Kid Joe are in Europe this summer for several festivals as well as a handful of intimate headline shows. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at this location.

Catch UKJ live at the following venues:

August

14 - Concentracao Internacional de Motos - Gois, Portugal

17 - Jailbreak Festival - Horsens, Denmark

18 - Knust - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Mezz Concerts & Dance - Breda, Netherlands

20 - The Black Lab - Wasquehal, France

21 - Zik Zak - Ittre, Belgium

23 - Riverside Open Air - Aaburg, Switzerland

24 - Stonedead Festival - Newark, UK - SOLD OUT

25 - Arts Club - Liverpool, UK

26 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

27 - Zumhof - Birmingham, UK

29 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

30 - M11 - Milton Keynes, UK

31 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

September

1 - Princess Pavillion - Falmouth, UK