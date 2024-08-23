Watch UGLY KID JOE's Entire Bloodstock Open Air 2023 Show; Pro-Shot Video

Experience the electrifying full set performance by Ugly Kid Joe at the Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival on August 13, 2023. Dive into the raw energy and rock spirit of one of the most iconic bands as they take the stage in Derbyshire's Catton Park.

Setlist:

"That Ain't Livin'"

"Neighbor"

"Panhandlin' Prince"

"No One Survives"

"Devil's Paradise"

"Cat's In The Cradle"

"I'm Alright"

"Goddamn Devil"

"Ace of Spades" (Motörhead cover - with Andreas Kisser)

"Everything About You"

Ugly Kid Joe are in Europe this summer for several festivals as well as a handful of intimate headline shows. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at this location.

Catch UKJ live at the following venues:

August

23 - Riverside Open Air - Aaburg, Switzerland

24 - Stonedead Festival - Newark, UK - SOLD OUT

25 - Arts Club - Liverpool, UK

26 - The Parish - Huddersfield, UK

27 - Zumhof - Birmingham, UK

29 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

30 - M11 - Milton Keynes, UK

31 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK

September

1 - Princess Pavillion - Falmouth, UK