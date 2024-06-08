Watch UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Perform In Sydney, Australia For The First Time; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Streaming

Canadian modern power metal icons, Unleash The Archers, released their massive sixth studio album, Phantoma, on May 10 via Napalm Records. They kicked off their first ever Australa / New Zealand tour on June 5th in Canberra, Australia.

On June 6th they performed at Manning Bar in Sydney, Australia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Abyss"

"Through Stars"

"Soulbound"

"Faster Than Light"

"The Matriarch"

"Awakening"

"Green And Glass"

"Ghosts In The Mist"

"Seeking Vengeance"

"Tonight We Ride"

"Apex"

"Carry The Flame"

"Afterlife"

Tour dates are as follows:

June

8 - The Zoo - Fortitude Valley, Australia

9 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia

10 - Amplifier - Perth, Australia

13 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand

14 - Valhalla - Wellington, New Zealand